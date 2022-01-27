Summit Attempt
TAJHA CHAPPELLET-LANIER

As any hiker knows, one of the best rewards for a steep climb is being able to point to the top of a mountain later and say “I went there.” If this kind of bragging motivates you, and you spend time in Big Sur, Mt. Manuel is one of the best. The 3,400-foot peak looms over the Big Sur Valley – you can see clear views of the first part of the trail right from Highway 1. The trail starts in Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park, climbing out of the redwoods near the river into a beautiful oak grove. From there you move into U.S. Forest Service land and hit some switchbacks, each turn bringing you further from sea level, and the flora turns to chaparral. For a while, the trail is exposed on the front of the mountain, which means it can be hot in summer. The trail then winds around the side of the mountain, directly above the Big Sur River Gorge where, recent rainfall permitting, you can hear the powerful rush of water. Further still, the trail turns and offers a spectacular view of the Ventana Double Cone and the rest of the backcountry. The trail is narrow and can be slippery and overgrown in some portions, but it stays at a relatively friendly (if constant) uphill grade. From the rocky peak, you’ll get views that position you high above the Big Sur Valley and span the coastline. It’s a good hike to do in winter, both for cooler temperatures and because the views are less likely to be obscured by fog. The total distance ranges between 8 and 10 miles round trip, depending on where you start. Bragging rights acquired. 

Trail starts in Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park, entrance is near mile marker 47.2 on Highway 1.

