Sunset walks on the beach are rebranding from a line in your online dating profile to a real-life activity. Or at least, that’s what we’re reappropriating it as such. Golden hour is not necessarily sunset, it’s the time just before sunset when the blue and black shadows of the evening haven’t quite transitioned to dark. That hour(ish)-long period makes everything glitter and gives just enough shade for the most flattering Instagram-worthy photos. But this isn’t about going outside just to take a few selfies. Golden hours tend to run a little longer now that the days are longer, so there’s no need to drastically change your schedule if you’re working a 9am-5pm. Golden hour happens around 6:45-7pm around this time of the year, enough time to go walk, or drive to somewhere with a view of the horizon, and when you turn off the day and catch a few rays and maybe few whiffs of fresh sea breeze. Monterey County has 100 miles of coastline, and innumerable miles of trails that look their best during golden hour. Get some light exercise, while there’s still technically some “time in the day.” Plus, tourists are usually thinking about dinner at this time, giving you all the mileage you need as a local to appreciate where we live.
