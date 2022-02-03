Celebrities have always been part of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Before AT&T took over the sponsorship in 1986, the tournament was run by America’s first multimedia star, singer and actor Bing Crosby, and modestly called the Crosby Clambake. A multifaceted man, Crosby was a skilled golfer who wanted to play with professionals. His famous friends wanted to play, too. So here starts the parade of celebrities that begins with actors Jack Lemmon and Clint Eastwood, goes through Kevin Costner, Bill Murray and Mark Wahlberg, and ends with Eastwood’s son, Carmel-born Scott Eastwood. There are musicians, from saxophonist Kenny G to millennial crooner Justin Timberlake. Then there are athletes that excel in other sports – like football players Steve Young and Tom Brady, who called golf “much easier than this crazy, stupid sport I’m playing right now.” In other words, the event was always about the fun.
“It’s so much fun,” says Lesley Varney, a vice president at Monterey Peninsula Foundation, which hosts the tournament. “It’s the buzz and the excitement about celebrities and famous athletes.”
The Foundation typically tries to bring 30 celebrities each year. They are paired with 156 professional players. Other amateurs are corporate clients selected by a committee, Varney says. This year, Varney says, the hottest celebrity name is Canelo Álvarez, a boxer the event hopes will attract “a new fan base.” Another is retired pro soccer player Mia Hamm. So while the majority of players are men, women are in.
The tournament boasts “a lot of history,” Varney says, “and a lot of fashion. We are always curious what Bill Murray will wear.”
Speaking of fashion, Grammy-winning rapper Macklemore – who played in two Pebble Beach Pro-Am events in recent years – launched a golf apparel line called Bogey Boys, which is now officially in the logo of the tournament. According to the brand’s website, a Bogey Boys’ polo runs $90 and the premium checkered duffel bag is $298, but you can get essential BB socks for just $15. Better that than rates at The Lodge at Pebble Beach, which start with $1,390 per night for a room with a view. An ocean view. Or a Murray view, if you are lucky.
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am happens at various Pebble Beach golf courses From Thursday-Sunday, Feb. 3-6. Admission starts at $124. attpbgolf.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.