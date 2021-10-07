The Sea Otter Classic is now in its 30th year. In that time, the days-long bicycling festival has evolved – and so has bicycling itself. Back in 1991 when it started, mountain bikes looked and rode a lot differently. Remember the Specialized Stumpjumpers that were popular back then? They were hardtail (meaning they had no suspension to absorb the bumps); they had three chainrings instead of the one or two now popular; they featured rim brakes instead of disc brakes; they had a more upright angle on the head tube (which wasn’t so good on steep downhills); and they featured 26-inch wheels compared to 29-inch or 27.5-inch more common today.
The festival has grown and changed too. Back when the Sea Otter Classic, created by Frank Yohannan and Lou Rudolph, debuted in April 1991, it was just mountain bike racing and brought 350 racers and 150 spectators to Laguna Seca. Today, it has grown to one of the world’s largest premier biking festivals, bringing in over 9,800 racers and 74,000 spectators in a range of events and a large expo.
Another change: In August, Lifetime, Inc., a health and fitness events company, acquired the event (and gave it an updated name, the Lifetime Sea Otter Classic).
The delay of the 2021 Sea Otter Classic, which was rescheduled from May due to Covid-19, turns out to be timely for bicycle companies. The event is typically held in spring as a big showcase of new season gear for bike manufacturers. But with a global bike shortage and pandemic-related shipping industry mayhem, the later date helps when it comes to bike shoppers.
The bike industry grew wildly during the pandemic, representing a form of outdoor recreation available to all ages and fitness levels while gyms were closed. E-bikes, gravel bikes, mountain bikes, road bikes, town bikes and kids bikes all get people outside in fresh air. Bikes represent freedom, whether you’re riding on a trail, commuting to the grocery store, or beyond.
No matter if you’re among those who are newly interested in getting around on two wheels or already a seasoned bicycle enthusiast, one great way to check out bikes – and the newest gear – is to demo bikes at Sea Otter expo. Head over to the Ride Zone (check the festival guide for details) with your helmet and have some fun testing out your potential new ride. And this isn’t just an ordinary test ride opportunity: You can take the bikes for a spin on the famous WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, including The Corkscrew.
LIFETIME SEA OTTER CLASSIC takes place Thursday-Sunday Oct. 7-10 at Laguna Seca Recreation Area 1021 Highway 68, Monterey. $25/day pass; $50/four-day pass; free/children 12 and under. View the full schedule at seaotterclassic.com
Not to Miss
CIRCUIT RACE: Road racing can be hard to watch as bikes go by so fast. The circuit race stays on the Laguna Seca track with multiple laps so viewing is much easier. Trek out to the famous Corkscrew for fast descents, or check out the uphill before the Corkscrew to see exciting sprints with the attempt to make passes.
Pros start at 9am Thursday, Oct. 7.
DUAL SLALOM: The big show goes downhill on two parallel tracks with high bermed curves and big jumps, where racers ride simultaneously. The crowd lines the track waving flags, cheering favorite riders and sipping cold Sierra Nevadas.
Pros race at 4pm Saturday, Oct. 9.
SHORT TRACK: This is mountain bike racing on a short single-track and hilly course with multiple laps. Pick a spot to watch near a tight turn for the most exciting viewing. This event will feature fast racing with crazy passes, sprints in the open areas and near wipeouts on the turns.
Pros race at 11am Saturday, Oct. 9.
GRAVEL RACING (new this year): Gravel bikes lately have hit the top of the bicycle popularity charts. In simple terms, gravel bikes are a cross between road and mountain bikes, and ride well on both dirt and pavement. Courses start and finish at Sea Otter Bridge and head out into Fort Ord National Monument – a gravel biker’s paradise.
Happens 7:40am-1:30pm on Sunday, Oct. 10.
DOWNHILL: Just like the title suggests, riders race downhill. The course is full of jumps and berms for extra excitement in a high-speed competition. Position yourself near the jumps (but not too near – keep yourself out of harm’s way of fast donwhill cyclists) along the course for the best viewing.
