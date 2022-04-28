While both drivers and fans love WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, those who must navigate the swerving, undulating, 11-turn, 2.2 mile course are also wary of its fickle whims.
The surface is notorious for its lack of grip, and it likes to chew up tires. The two straights are steep climbs, straining the engine. Few of the corners offer respite. Instead – particularly at Turn 9 – the banking falls away (off camber, in racing parlance), tugging the car to the right as the driver steers left.
So why do drivers relish racing at the iconic road course? “The character,” explains Matt Campbell, who pilots the Driveway/Motul Porsche 911 GT3R, otherwise known as the “plaid Porsche” for its unique livery. “It rewards pushing hard – high risk, high reward.”
The sports cars of IMSA return to Laguna Seca this weekend, April 29-May 1, for the Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship presented by Motul. Four different series will compete: the Porsche Carrera Cup, Lamborghini Trofeo and the Michelin Pilot Challenge – with Pacific Grove resident Nick Galante (see above) behind the wheel of the Racing to End Alzheimer’s Porsche 718 GT4 – making up the undercard. The WeatherTech Championship, featuring state-of-the-art prototypes and the hottest GT cars, is the feature race.
The latter is a timed race, two hours and 40 minutes of fury. Each team consists of two drivers who trade off. And it’s a multi-class competition – two prototype and two GT classes. Because the prototypes run lap times 10 to 15 seconds quicker than the GT cars, traffic comes into play.
“That’s the biggest challenge,” Campbell says. “It’s a short lap and there are few passing opportunities.”
Two GT drivers may be fighting for the same apex at a corner, but a charging prototype wants it, too. “You have to be aggressive and smart,” he adds. “It’s all about flow and rhythm.”
Campbell is teamed with Mathieu Jaminet in the Porsche prepared by Pfaff Motorsports, racing in the GTD Pro class. They enter the race second in season points to Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor in the Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R.
“It’s extremely close racing,” he points out. “You’ll see a lot of different strategies play out.”
WEATHERTECH RACEWAY LAGUNA SECA, 1021 Highway 68, Salinas. Gates open 7am. $20-$50 single day tickets; $75 two-day package; $90 three-day package. 242-8200.
Schedule
Friday, April 29
8:30am Practice sessions
3:40pm Porsche Carrera Cup Qualifying
Saturday, April 30
8am Lamborghini Trofeo Qualifying
11am Michelin Pilot Challenge Qualifying
11:30am Autograph session
11:50am Porsche Carrera Cup Race 1
12:50pm IMSA WeatherTech Championship Qualifying
1:50pm Lamborghini Trofeo Race 1
4pm Michelin Pilot Challenge Race
Sunday, May 1
8:40am Porsche Carrera Cup Race 2
9:40am Lamborghini Trofeo Race 2
Noon IMSA WeatherTech Championship Race
