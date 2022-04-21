Thomas Merrill loves the sound of a race car, from the pitched shriek of an IMSA prototype to the hoarse, throaty anger of the Trans Am series muscle cars.
“My favorite thing to do at Laguna Seca is make as much noise as possible,” he says with a laugh. His shop is within earshot of the famed track and the roar of engines is music to racing fans – although perhaps not to some nearby residents, many of whom settled in the area decades after the course opened.
Merrill drives in Trans Am’s TA2 series, which pits Ford Mustangs, Dodge Challengers and Chevrolet Camaros and their drivers against each other in a large field of some 40 cars. They are purpose-built machines with the engines toned down from the 875 horsepower beasts in the TA cars.
“It makes for really tight racing and really fun racing,” Merrill explains. “It has a pure racing environment.”
The TA and TA2 classes represent a throw-back style of racing with modern chassis. There are no driver aids to help control hair-raising moments, no array of computer monitors in the pits reading every real-time detail of the car and track conditions. “These cars are pretty analog,” he acknowledges. “The driver can make a big difference.”
Already in the early stages of the 2022 Trans Am schedule, Merrill has recorded two podium finishes in the first three races, driving a Mike Cope-prepared Mustang. Winning – or coming close – is something he has done frequently over his career, claiming a podium spot in 54 percent of his outings. He won his first season championship as an 11-year-old kart driver in 1998. Merrill won the TA2 class in 2019 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and crossed the line third a year ago. The Salinas native feels he has an advantage at his home track.
“Most of the series is East Coast,” he says. “A lot of drivers struggle at Laguna because of the lack of seat time.” Merrill learned long ago that trouble lurks around more corners than just the Corkscrew. Turn 9 – a sweeping left-hander that continues the Corkscrew’s downhill roller coaster plunge – is particularly wicked.
“Turn 9 is really fast and really consequential,” he explains. “If you do it right, you’re almost crashing all the time.”
Merrill would know how to whip around the corner and make the car hold on. In addition to racing, he has served as a driving instructor for Skip Barber Racing School, Allen Berg Racing Schools and others, including at Laguna Seca.
Over his career, Merrill has mastered cutting edge IMSA prototypes (one win and two podiums in four races last year, while running a full Trans Am schedule), GT cars and open wheel racers.
On Sunday he expects the track’s neighbors to hear him on track. “I’m one of the few who don’t complain about the noise,” he says.
TRANS AM SPEEDFEST WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, 1021 Highway 68, Salinas. $20-$35 single day; $45 two day pass; $55 three day pass; Free, children 15 and under with paying adult. 242-8200
