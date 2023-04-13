Be a “tree” among the trees and a “happy baby” at peace with nature and the sky. Monterey Peninsula Regional Park District presents a free outdoor yoga class at Palo Corona Regional Park in Carmel Valley at 5pm on Wednesday, April 19. Registration is required and space is limited. If the classes prove to be popular, more yoga sessions will take place within MPRPD’s “Get Out, Get Healthy” initiative, which also includes activities like an “awe walk” or “walking meditation.” The goal of the initiative is to provide free activities to people of all ages.
The yoga-in-nature instructor is Seaside-based Suzy Adra, who has over 20 years of experience teaching. Slow Flow Yoga in Nature is suitable for beginners, who still need to learn a tree and a happy baby pose, and for yoga veterans. All you need is a yoga mat, and perhaps a bottle of water. Feel free to bring a jacket or a sweatshirt and a blanket for “savasana” (relaxation time) at the end of the session. Expect a lot of air to fill your lungs, wonderful views and sounds of birds flying above. Not only the yoga class, but your daily dose of Vitamin D, come free. Practicing yoga outdoors helps to connect with your surroundings and resonate with the environment around you. [AP]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.