In the Before Times, every Thanksgiving there would be at least two Turkey Trot races going on around Monterey County. But it just so happens there has also been a virtual Turkey Trot challenge (or at least since 2018) via Virtual Run Challenge, a website that creates, well, virtual running challenges. Pick a length, pay the registration fee and they send you a racing bib and medal, just like the real thing. Plus, you’ll enjoy knowing that you signed up with around 10,000 other runners from around the world. Sign up before Thanksgiving, or you’ll be late to the starting line. More at thevirtualrunchallenge.com
