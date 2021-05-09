The approximately two miles of paved sidewalk (or parallel, wide pack dirt trails) running along General Jim Moore Boulevard are as popular to Seaside and Del Rey Oaks residents as the Monterey Recreation Trail is to just about everybody else. It’s not uncommon to see various walking groups, runners, roadbikers and, yes, even mountain bikers hitting this urban trail that has a little something for everyone. It has rolling hills, bike lanes, beautiful views of the ocean (and accompanying ocean breezes) and access to neighboring oak trees, as well as wonderful views of the city of Seaside itself. Want a non-crowded daily walking routine? This trail is great – there is just so much space everywhere. Can’t decide if you want to hit the pavement or get some trail running in? It has both of those options and even sandy dunes if you’re into that kind of misery. If you’re looking for a safe, well lit evening walking spot, this is also the trail for you. Want to walk the dog, but forgot your doggie bags? This trail is surprisingly clean for it’s popularity – perhaps because of all the public waste bins and availability of doggy bags to pick up after Fido. You get it. It’s a versatile and accessible trail that’s right underneath our noses, a gem, that’s seemingly just for locals. Accessible from Gigling Road to Hilby Avenue.
