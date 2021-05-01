While Monterey is celebrating the reopening of Dennis the Menace Playground, others around the county don’t need to go far to find their little corner of play. There are parks with swings, jungle gyms, trails, obstacle courses, community gardens, nature centers and more dotted in various neighborhoods. Live in Seaside? Catch some ocean views from Highland Otis Park or go watch some birds from the nature center at Roberts Lake Park. Want respite from the late afternoon winds of Salinas Valley and to enjoy the sun without burning? Try finding solace under one of the many shaded picnic areas at Oak Park in Greenfield. Feeling like getting lost in the trees without losing your sense of direction? Try hitting the trails at Quarry Park and maybe break a sweat hiking up to Veteran’s Park, under a tunnel of Monterey pine trees, in Monterey. How about a playground that allows all kids of all abilities to let off some steam? Try Tatum’s Garden in Salinas. Whatever your local park is, chances are it’s there waiting to be discovered. As always, don’t forget to refiill your water bottles at home, bring some hand sanitizer and keep an eye on signage. Though the county is making progress on reopenings, there may be some specific guidelines you’ll have to follow at your local park.
