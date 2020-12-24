There are worse places to be sheltered in place. Luckily for you, you live in Monterey County, where there are over a dozen open state parks. Whether you’re looking for a cleansing breath during your lunch break, a run with a rewarding view or a day hike before your Festivus feast, the availability of views, trail variation and accessibility is right in your backyard. Plus, the current shelter-in-place order creates some perks too – outdoor recreation is allowed but tourists are being discouraged from visiting your coveted favorite places on earth. If you’re looking for a quick nature walk or if have limited mobility, try Point Lobos for the stunning views without the sweat. Meanwhile, Asilomar provides miles of boardwalk views of the rugged Pacific coastline. Or walk with living giants and head out to Garrapata or Andrew Molera and hike to their mini tunnels of redwood trees. While there are fewer tourists around, State Parks is also operating on lean budgets, like every other industry. That means staying away from closed trails (like Rocky Ridge… we see you, wrongdoers), and following the rules even if there’s nobody watching. And of course, enter quietly, pack your trash and leave no trace.
