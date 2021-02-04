Often accompanied by her dog, Buddy, yoga instructor Giana Puccinelli of Pacific Grove offers a variety of online classes for days when exercising outdoors isn’t an option or when the weather cancels a daily neighborhood walk. Puccinelli teaches four classes weekly, all online. She teaches one-chair yoga class, a mindful yoga class on Mondays, a beyond yoga class on Wednesdays (usually she thinks up a routine by picking a theme) and a Yummy Yoga class on Fridays, which makes use of a lot of yoga props that dedicated yogis may have laying about the house. The latter class also includes a yoga massage, in which Puccinelli guides students through a yoga-inspired self-care routine. Additionally, she encourages people to make use of aromatherapy for an added layer of relaxation. Blissful, right? Drop-in classes are $12, six classes go for $59. There are more pricing options and added detail to be found on her website: beyondyoga.me
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.