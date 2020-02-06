Are you a golf person or a mini-golf person?

Follow-up: Which hole is tougher, windmill or steep slope?
Asked at Del Monte Shopping Center
NORMAN TUITAVUKI | Public transit worker | Pacific Grove
A: Mini-golf. I just never got into golfing. I’ve played from time to time but not on a regular basis.
Wind Power: The steep slope. The windmill is more fun.
JOAN MISPLEY | Retired | Danville
A: I’m a mini-golf person. I don’t play golf anymore but I used to. I loved it.
On a mission: The steep slope is impossible.
PAULINE OH | Entrepreneur | Monterey
A: Not at all. I just haven’t had the time to get into either game. I have a young son.
Par three: Steep slope? It’s been a long time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.