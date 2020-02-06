ST_020620.jpg

Are you a golf person or a mini-golf person?

Follow-up: Which hole is tougher, windmill or steep slope?

Asked at Del Monte Shopping Center

NORMAN TUITAVUKI | Public transit worker | Pacific Grove

A: Mini-golf. I just never got into golfing. I’ve played from time to time but not on a regular basis.

Wind Power: The steep slope. The windmill is more fun.

JOAN MISPLEY | Retired | Danville

A: I’m a mini-golf person. I don’t play golf anymore but I used to. I loved it.

On a mission: The steep slope is impossible.

PAULINE OH | Entrepreneur | Monterey

A: Not at all. I just haven’t had the time to get into either game. I have a young son.

Par three: Steep slope? It’s been a long time.

