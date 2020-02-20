Follow-up: Do you have a favorite product or product you’d be interested in trying?
Asked at Broadway Avenue in Seaside
DAVID LEWIS | Retired | Seaside
A: I quit using pot 32 years ago, when I started smoking cocaine. I quit that when I went to jail.
Old School: I don’t know much about products now. When I did use it, I’d just smoke it.
MAX GEORIS |Coffeeshop Owner | Seaside
A: It can be talked about openly. I no longer have to go to the sketchy white van in a parking lot.
New Idea: I’m a big fan of whatever weird products the industry comes up with. My go to are pre-rolls and topicals.
DYLAN GRASSO | Manicurist | Pacific Grove
A: I don’t need a medical card anymore.
Big change: I use CBD drops. I’ve been off antidepressants for four years, since I switched.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.