Have you ever been in a remote location and what was it like?

Follow-up: If you were by yourself for a long stretch, how would you keep busy?
Asked on the Monterey Rec Trail
RAYMOND GARCIA |Community organizer | Los Angeles
A: I spent time in a monastery. There were no kids, few women, no ocean, no greenery, nothing from the outside world. It was enlightening; there was lots of introspection.
Think Big: I would work out, meditate, pray and daydream.
CHRISTINE TIEN | Senior program manager | Davis
A: When I was 10, I went to the Gobi Desert in China. It was 120 degrees, there were sand dunes everywhere, and people kept cool with the most delicious watermelon.
Book worm: I would read! I’d also like doing yoga and walking around to explore.
KATE SHEA | Program associate | Arcada
A: I go camping a lot and it’s an opportunity to disengage and focus on who you’re with.
Sweater Weather: I might learn to knit. I’ve tried to learn so many times.
