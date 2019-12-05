ST_120519.jpg

Follow-up: What was your most challenging subject in school?

Asked on Ocean Avenue in Carmel

GRACE ESCOBEDO | Barista | Seaside

A: To not let anyone else’s opinion affect what I do and how I decide to live my life, because after high school, that means nothing.

Skipping School: I don’t know; everything?

MERCEDES THOMPSON | Student | Carmel

A: Have fun, take a risk, ask that boy out, you’re never gonna see anyone ever again so it doesn’t matter.

Numbers Game: I’ve always been bad at math, and it’s never gotten better.

DEBORAH DESPOTAKIS | Unemployed | Moss Beach

A: I was very shy, so I wish I’d been more outgoing.

Shape Shifting: Definitely geometry.

