Follow-up: What was your most challenging subject in school?
Asked on Ocean Avenue in Carmel
GRACE ESCOBEDO | Barista | Seaside
A: To not let anyone else’s opinion affect what I do and how I decide to live my life, because after high school, that means nothing.
Skipping School: I don’t know; everything?
MERCEDES THOMPSON | Student | Carmel
A: Have fun, take a risk, ask that boy out, you’re never gonna see anyone ever again so it doesn’t matter.
Numbers Game: I’ve always been bad at math, and it’s never gotten better.
DEBORAH DESPOTAKIS | Unemployed | Moss Beach
A: I was very shy, so I wish I’d been more outgoing.
Shape Shifting: Definitely geometry.
