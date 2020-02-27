Follow-up: What businesses do you want to see in your downtown?
Asked at The Hem Nutrition in Seaside
ROSALYN SMITH | Community organizer | Seaside
A: Things to do, vibrancy, all kinds of shops and stores. We don’t want to see desolate streets with abandoned buildings.
Cool Kids: Someplace that attracts youth where they can have study groups and get something healthy to eat. Don’t call it a “resource center” – they run away from that.
TOMMY TIET | Student | Marina
A: The environment and diversity.
Grill’s On: Places like downtown San Jose are great. More restaurants, but authentic and diverse restaurants.
ASIA SMITH | Business owner | Seaside
A: It encourages people to gather and businesses to thrive.
Progress report: What Seaside is doing is great. They continue to bring these sorts of spaces or events, like the farmers market.
