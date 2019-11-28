ST_112819.jpg

Follow-up: What is your least favorite Thanksgiving dish?

Asked at Safeway in Del Rey Oaks

ST_Ashley_112819.jpg

ASHLEY CRAMER | Stay-at-home mom | Monterey

A: My family. We just had our second child and we’re grateful for her safe delivery, as well as the health of our other child.

Chilled Out: Probably cranberry sauce. The texture is weird and I don’t really like cranberries.

ST_Jill_112819.jpg

JILL TAYLOR | Registered nurse | Monterey

A: I’m thankful our family is together and that we are moving back home to the East Coast.

No Go: Oh gosh, I don’t have a least favorite. I like all Thanksgiving food!

The Weekly is powered by the generosity of readers like you, who support our mission to produce engaging, independent and in-depth journalism.

Show Your Support
Learn More
ST_Brian_112819.jpg

BRIAN HANDLEY | Music teacher | Monterey

A: I am thankful for family and friends.

Sugar Rush: Candied yams with brown sugar and marshmallows on top are just so sickly sweet.

Become a Weekly Insider.

Join Us
Learn More

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.