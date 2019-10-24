What do you do to unplug from technology?

Follow-up: What non-traditional pet would you most like to have?
Asked on Alvarado Street in Monterey.
JUAN RAMIREZ | Social Services Professional | Modesto
A: Meditation. Contemplation. Looking up at the stars at night. Being conscious of the gifts inside me.
Caprine Memories: A goat, because when I was a child I grew up with goats.
STEVE SAUNDERS |Master Jeweler | Monterey
A: This morning on my way to work, I realized nothing exists until it is seen by consciousness. When we see things, we help create reality. Technology serves a purpose, but I don’t serve it.
Stay Wild: None. They deserve to be free, (but) I have four cats.
JERRY BRODNICK |Retired | Nipomo
A: I just keep it in my pocket.
Beak Seeker: A parrot. I like birds.
