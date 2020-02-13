Follow-up: Are you going to vote in the March primary election? Why or why not?
Asked at Post No Bills Craft Beer House
KYE RICKS | Bar owner | Marina
A: It means that everyone has an equal say and that things are run by the people.
Town n Country: It’s super important to vote for local issues. All the presidential stuff is pretty much decided by the time it gets to our state.
CHERYL BAKER | Retired | La Crescenta
A: The freedom to make choices and live the way one wants to. I don’t feel like our current administration is very democratic.
For the Fight: Yes, I want to make sure we vote in a candidate who can beat Trump.
NICOLE CAOILI | Childcare worker | Carmel Valley
A: It means power and how we use it, and having our voices heard.
Gender Role: It’s especially important for LGBT people and women. We should have the right to do what we want with our bodies.
