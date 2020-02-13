ST_021320.jpg

Follow-up: Are you going to vote in the March primary election? Why or why not?

Asked at Post No Bills Craft Beer House

ST_Kye_021320.jpg

KYE RICKS | Bar owner | Marina

A: It means that everyone has an equal say and that things are run by the people.

Town n Country: It’s super important to vote for local issues. All the presidential stuff is pretty much decided by the time it gets to our state.

ST_Cheryl_021320.jpg

The Weekly is powered by the generosity of readers like you, who support our mission to produce engaging, independent and in-depth journalism.

Show Your Support
Learn More

CHERYL BAKER | Retired | La Crescenta

A: The freedom to make choices and live the way one wants to. I don’t feel like our current administration is very democratic.

For the Fight: Yes, I want to make sure we vote in a candidate who can beat Trump.

ST_Nicole_021320.jpg

NICOLE CAOILI | Childcare worker | Carmel Valley

A: It means power and how we use it, and having our voices heard.

Gender Role: It’s especially important for LGBT people and women. We should have the right to do what we want with our bodies.

Become a Weekly Insider.

Join Us
Learn More

Asaf Shalev is a staff writer at the Monterey County Weekly. He covers higher education, the military, the environment, public lands and the geographic areas of Seaside, Monterey, Sand City, Big Sur and Carmel Valley.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.