Street Talk 10.17.19

What food item or dish do you hate and why?

 Sonia Blumberg

Follow-up: What dish do you prepare to impress at a party?

Asked at the Barnyard in Carmel Valley

ST_Sallie_101719.jpg

SALLIE WALKER | Engineer | Carmel

A: I don’t like blue cheese, because it is too strong.

New Sweet Tradition: I prepare Pavlova and English Trifle. Both are loved in New Zealand and I have a sweet tooth.

ST_Joseph_101719.jpg

JOSEPH KOVACS | Dentist | Carmel Valley

A: I dislike peanut butter because I am European – most of us don’t eat it.

Head Chef: I am a terrific cook. For a party or dinner for friends and family, I will either prepare lamb paprikash or fish stew.

ST_Lilli_01719.jpg

LILLI-ANNE PRICE | Artist | Monterey

A: I don’t eat raw fish, because of what is in the ocean – mercury, etc. but I love the ocean.

Fusion Delicious: I like to prepare curry chicken with mango and peaches, then I will put it in a wrap.

