What food item or dish do you hate and why?

Follow-up: What dish do you prepare to impress at a party?
Asked at the Barnyard in Carmel Valley
SALLIE WALKER | Engineer | Carmel
A: I don’t like blue cheese, because it is too strong.
New Sweet Tradition: I prepare Pavlova and English Trifle. Both are loved in New Zealand and I have a sweet tooth.
JOSEPH KOVACS | Dentist | Carmel Valley
A: I dislike peanut butter because I am European – most of us don’t eat it.
Head Chef: I am a terrific cook. For a party or dinner for friends and family, I will either prepare lamb paprikash or fish stew.
LILLI-ANNE PRICE | Artist | Monterey
A: I don’t eat raw fish, because of what is in the ocean – mercury, etc. but I love the ocean.
Fusion Delicious: I like to prepare curry chicken with mango and peaches, then I will put it in a wrap.
