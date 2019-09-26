Street Talk 09.26.19

What is something that deeply moves you?

 Cypress Hansen

Follow-up: What turns you off?

Asked at The Recreation Trail in Pacific Grove

ST_Sarah_092619.jpg

SARAH MAIOCCHI | language analyst | Monterey

A: People being really nice to each other for no reason.

Boo You: The opposite! Being rude for no reason.

ST_Sergio_092619.jpg

SERGIO MORALES | Server | Seaside

A: My kids; my family. I’m a single dad and they support me, love me, and I love them.

Hard Truth: When people lie to me. It makes me feel pretty angry.

ST_Nancy_092619.jpg

NANCY McDONALD | Nurse practitioner | Santa Cruz

A: Kindness. I work in a profession with sick people and a little act of kindness can really tip things in the right direction.

How Rude: Selfish people. It’s just so unnecessary in today’s world.

Keep Informed

  • - Opinionated insiders news
  • - Foodie news
  • - Events calendar
  • - E-edition and comics
Your email is never shared.

Become a Member Today

YOU ENJOY READING US. LET’S KEEP IT THAT WAY.
PLEASE HELP KEEP YOUR INDEPENDENT MEDIA HERE FOR GOOD.

It takes a huge effort for Monterey County Weekly to stay independent and deliver the quality news, arts & entertainment you’ve come to depend on. We’re inviting our readers to join our new membership program, a new way to support independent, local media.

Learn more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.