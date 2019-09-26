What is something that deeply moves you?

Follow-up: What turns you off?
Asked at The Recreation Trail in Pacific Grove
SARAH MAIOCCHI | language analyst | Monterey
A: People being really nice to each other for no reason.
Boo You: The opposite! Being rude for no reason.
SERGIO MORALES | Server | Seaside
A: My kids; my family. I’m a single dad and they support me, love me, and I love them.
Hard Truth: When people lie to me. It makes me feel pretty angry.
NANCY McDONALD | Nurse practitioner | Santa Cruz
A: Kindness. I work in a profession with sick people and a little act of kindness can really tip things in the right direction.
How Rude: Selfish people. It’s just so unnecessary in today’s world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.