Street Talk 12.19.19

What is your favorite holiday tradition?

 Athena Fosler-Brazil

Follow-up: How about Christmas music?

Asked at Montage Health and Wellness Center in Marina

ST_Craig_121919.jpg

CRAIG BRONZAN | Retired | East Garrison

A: My family opens gifts on Christmas Eve and my wife’s family opens on Christmas Day, so we get two days to open presents.

All Year Long: I start playing it in October and make everybody mad. I love it and I have quite a collection.

ST_Samantha_121919.jpg

SAMANTHA McCLOUD |Volunteer | Marina

A: We used to celebrate Christmas not on Christmas because we lived in different areas, but still get together with family.

Timing is Everything: I especially hate it when it’s before Thanksgiving, but I like some the day before Christmas.

ST_Beverly_121919.jpg

BEVERLY GAMEZ | Gym receptionist| Marina

A: The last two years we’ve been to San Francisco.

Happy Face: I like it for a small period of time. It can get too jolly.

