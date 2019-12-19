What is your favorite holiday tradition?

Follow-up: How about Christmas music?
Asked at Montage Health and Wellness Center in Marina
CRAIG BRONZAN | Retired | East Garrison
A: My family opens gifts on Christmas Eve and my wife’s family opens on Christmas Day, so we get two days to open presents.
All Year Long: I start playing it in October and make everybody mad. I love it and I have quite a collection.
SAMANTHA McCLOUD |Volunteer | Marina
A: We used to celebrate Christmas not on Christmas because we lived in different areas, but still get together with family.
Timing is Everything: I especially hate it when it’s before Thanksgiving, but I like some the day before Christmas.
BEVERLY GAMEZ | Gym receptionist| Marina
A: The last two years we’ve been to San Francisco.
Happy Face: I like it for a small period of time. It can get too jolly.
