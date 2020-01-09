What is your favorite kitchen memory?

Follow-up: What is the weirdest thing you’ve ever eaten?
Asked at Other Brother Beer Co. in Seaside
Andrew Ibarra | Beertender | Seaside
A: I was working at Chipotle and my manager got scam calls telling her she needed to buy gift cards. They convinced her it was legit and she mailed them out.
Child’s play: I ate ants, when I was younger.
Ashley Lampert | Beertender | San Diego
A: It’s not my favorite memory, but I do have a scar from it. My mom was teaching me how to make scrambled eggs and she pulled the hot pan and it burned my finger.
Creepy Crawlers: A scorpion lollipop. It was green apple flavored.
William Klaproth | Landscaper | Sacramento
A: Making lasagna with my dad. He uses his grandmother’s recipe.
Bug Bound: I made meal worm spring rolls for an entomophagy potluck. I ground them and mixed them with a sweet chili sauce.
