Follow-up: What is your form of artistic expression?
Asked at downtown Pacific Grove.
DIONNE YBARRA | Nonprofit executive director | Pacific Grove
A: Photography by Jade Beall. She is doing images of women and recognizes them as beautiful no matter their age. Her series on elders is inspiring.
In the Nest: I like making mobiles. Recently, I made one with a nest surrounded by shells and feathers on driftwood.
SETH HAID | Meat department clerk | Monterey
A: Rock music from the 1990s, like Linkin Park – real rock. The ’90s is my mom’s generation and what I grew up listening to.
Furniture Factory: I made my own bed frame and I am working on a desk.
RENATE TRAPP | Communications officer | Amsterdam
A: Picasso’s “Guernica.” It is huge and cubist, aggressive. It shows how war can lead to a beautiful piece of art.
In Translation: I am trying to learn Spanish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.