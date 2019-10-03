What is your ideal day trip?

Follow-up: How do you relax at home?
Asked at Old Fisherman’s Wharf in Monterey
AZI FEDOUI |Street musician and producer | Seaside
A: To come here to the wharf and play music. I was born and raised here, and this is what I love to do. I play the music of the heartbeat of those who are listening.
My Time: I meditate. I find a quiet spot where I do nothing, tune it all out and reconnect with my own self.
SAMUEL ANOSKEY | Food retailer | Monterey
A: I like going to places that are not too expensive, but still fun. I like walking on the beach.
Decompress Digitally: Playing video games. I don’t have a favorite – I just love all games.
ARNETIA GAMBLE | Model | Seaside
A: My ideal place needs to have really good food, like seafood, and be somewhere I can be in the sun with a cocktail.
Dog Days: Watching Netflix with my dog, Honey, sitting next to me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.