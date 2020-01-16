What language do you wish you knew?

Follow-up: What’s an awkward experience you’ve had with language?
Asked at The Monterey Sports Center
AUDREY HILLEN| Homemaker | Monterey
A: Portuguese, because it’s really pretty.
Nature Calls: I took eight years of Spanish, and then once when I really had to pee I forgot a word as simple as “bathroom.”
MADELINE BORQUIST | Retired pianist | Carmel Valley
A: I wanted to learn Russian, because I wanted to perform there. I already knew German, Italian and French.
Native Tongue: In England, I was afraid to say anything because their English sounds so beautiful.
DAN TURNER | Retired dentist | Monterey
A: French. I just ran into three people from France while docenting at Point Lobos.
Want and Need: In France, I said “I want to buy this,” but I wasn’t sure of the word for want – vouloir – so I said desire, désirer, hoping it didn’t have a sexual connotation.
