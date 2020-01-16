ST_011620.jpg

What language do you wish you knew?

 Sara Rubin

Follow-up: What’s an awkward experience you’ve had with language?

Asked at The Monterey Sports Center

ST_Audry_011620.jpg

AUDREY HILLEN| Homemaker | Monterey

A: Portuguese, because it’s really pretty.

Nature Calls: I took eight years of Spanish, and then once when I really had to pee I forgot a word as simple as “bathroom.”

ST_Madeline_011620.jpg

MADELINE BORQUIST | Retired pianist | Carmel Valley

A: I wanted to learn Russian, because I wanted to perform there. I already knew German, Italian and French.

Native Tongue: In England, I was afraid to say anything because their English sounds so beautiful.

ST_Dan_011620.jpg

DAN TURNER | Retired dentist | Monterey

A: French. I just ran into three people from France while docenting at Point Lobos.

Want and Need: In France, I said “I want to buy this,” but I wasn’t sure of the word for want – vouloir – so I said desire, désirer, hoping it didn’t have a sexual connotation.

Sara Rubin loves long public meetings, red pens and reading (on newsprint). She has been editor of the Monterey County Weekly since 2016, and has been on staff since 2010.

