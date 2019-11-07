What’s a generous thing someone’s done for you?

Follow-up: What would you donate to if you had a million dollars?
Asked at the Monterey Sports Center.
TERESA JONES |Massage therapist | Monterey
A: I fractured my shoulder and have been unable to work. People have been so generous, it has warmed my heart.
Welcome In: The Fund for Homeless Women. They are fundraisers for a lot of organizations that help homeless women in the Monterey area.
CHRISTOPHER HOW | Personal trainer | Marina
A: People who believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself.
Full Stomach: Definitely world hunger foundations. I believe in making sure people are fed and their basic needs are met.
MICHAEL WOOD | Lifeguard | Monterey
A: My grandma bought me this smoothie earlier!
Good Shot: Making vaccinations available to people with monetary restrictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.