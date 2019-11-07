Street Talk 11.07.19

What’s a generous thing someone’s done for you?

 Jerimiah Oetting

Follow-up: What would you donate to if you had a million dollars?

Asked at the Monterey Sports Center.

TERESA JONES |Massage therapist | Monterey

A: I fractured my shoulder and have been unable to work. People have been so generous, it has warmed my heart.

Welcome In: The Fund for Homeless Women. They are fundraisers for a lot of organizations that help homeless women in the Monterey area.

CHRISTOPHER HOW | Personal trainer | Marina

A: People who believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself.

Full Stomach: Definitely world hunger foundations. I believe in making sure people are fed and their basic needs are met.

MICHAEL WOOD | Lifeguard | Monterey

A: My grandma bought me this smoothie earlier!

Good Shot: Making vaccinations available to people with monetary restrictions.

