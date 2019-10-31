Follow-up: What’s the best candy?
Asked on Broadway Avenue in Seaside
BRENDAN MCALARY | Student | Monterey
A: Ritchie Tenenbaum, from The Royal Tenenbaums, because I actually jumped out of a plane in that costume and it all held together, surprisingly.
Break Time: A Take 5 (candy bar). It’s hard to find and I think I’m the only one who likes it.
RJ JOHNSON | Delivery driver | Seaside
A: The purple Teletubby, when I was around 4 years old. It was my favorite cartoon.
Not So Sweet: Sour Patch Kids.
LAUREN COHEN | Museum director| Monterey
Costume: Wonder Woman, because I loved her as a kid, and it’s kind of awesome to now be her as an adult.
Big Stalk: Candy Corn. It’s plastic and it’s disgusting, (but) it’s amazing!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.