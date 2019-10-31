ST_103119.jpg

Follow-up: What’s the best candy?

Asked on Broadway Avenue in Seaside

ST_Brenden_103119.jpg

BRENDAN MCALARY | Student | Monterey

A: Ritchie Tenenbaum, from The Royal Tenenbaums, because I actually jumped out of a plane in that costume and it all held together, surprisingly.

Break Time: A Take 5 (candy bar). It’s hard to find and I think I’m the only one who likes it.

ST_RJ_103119.jpg

RJ JOHNSON | Delivery driver | Seaside

A: The purple Teletubby, when I was around 4 years old. It was my favorite cartoon.

Not So Sweet: Sour Patch Kids.

The Weekly is powered by the generosity of readers like you, who support our mission to produce engaging, independent and in-depth journalism.

Show Your Support
Learn More
ST_Lauren_103119.jpg

LAUREN COHEN | Museum director| Monterey

Costume: Wonder Woman, because I loved her as a kid, and it’s kind of awesome to now be her as an adult.

Big Stalk: Candy Corn. It’s plastic and it’s disgusting, (but) it’s amazing!

Become a Weekly Insider.

Join Us
Learn More

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.