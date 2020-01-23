Asked at Montage Wellness Center in Marina
Follow-up: What new health and fitness trend will you try?
MICHAEL SCOFIELD | Retired Marine | Monterey
A: Cardiovascular and aerobic, because of the endorphins. I respect running but it’s the most challenging for me.
Up and Away: I don’t know if I’m going to do it, but indoor rock climbing. I liked [the film] Free Solo about Alex Honnold.
AUSTIN “CHAKA” STRICKLAND | Forklift driver l Washington State
A: I like to stretch. It feels good and it gets you right. I hate running. It’s one of those things you should do, but I don’t like.
Weigh In: I’ve been on the keto diet. You have to be careful; it’s not a permanent diet. I lost 48 pounds in six months.
SAM STERN | Podcast host l Big Sur
A: A stationary bike can be done in any weather and I get to break a sweat. You’ll never see me run unless it’s for a bus.
Chill Out: Cold water, ice baths. It’s a trend.
