Follow-up: What’s the weirdest thing you’ve seen while enjoying the outdoors?

Asked at Cherry Bean Coffeehouse in Salinas

PALOMA URCIUOLI | Student | San Jose

A: We go on a lot of hikes, especially locally at places like Jacks Peak, Point Lobos and Garland Ranch.

Cheeto People: People spreading Cheetos on the beach for the birds who then got mad when the seagulls came after them.

JULIAN TORRES | Center director | Marina

A: Surfing. Every now and again an otter or some random sea life will pop up.

Flying Bagel: A bird dropped a bagel on me when I was hiking on Jacks Peak.

JAKE YONEDA | Substitute teacher | Marina

A: Hiking. I do a lot of that but I don’t do much else outside.

The Tumble: Trying to cut a tree that had fallen across a river at Twain Harte. I tumbled over, into the water, and got caught in a bunch of thorny plants.

