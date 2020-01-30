Follow-up: What’s the most memorable trip you’ve been on?
Asked at Monterey Regional Airport
CHRISTIAN POLLOCK | Hospitality consultant | Monterey
A: Always take the aisle seat, and grab a cocktail or a bite before you fly out of Monterey.
Italian Roots: To Florence and southern Italy where I visit my family.
DAN FRIDLEY | Bartender | Seaside
A: Eat at the Monterey airport, because it has the best food of any airport around.
Island Living: My favorite trip is to Maui. It’s probably the most fun place after here, but where do you find an area better area than this?
AUSTIN NOORZOY | Student | Mississippi
A: Travel light.
Bi-Coastal: We have family on the East Coast, so I love going back to Connecticut to see them.
