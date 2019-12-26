ST_122619.jpg

Follow-up: Who would you pick to narrate your life?

Asked at Monterey Bay Aquarium

ST_Gauthan_122619.jpg

GAUTHAN S. | Student | Chennai, India

A: Diary of a Wimpy Kid. I could relate to it and it was helpful for me growing up.

Celeb Status: Leonardo DiCaprio. His Instagram has become a news source for environmental issues; he’s an inspiration.

ST_Dan_122619.jpg

DAN DiMARCO | IT support staffer | Yakima, Washington

A: What Makes the Wind Blow, this long, ridiculous explanation for why there’s wind. It all started with an ant falling on a leaf.

Story Time: Christopher Walken. I adore the cadence of his voice, “And – then – he – opened – the – fridge-… ”

The Weekly is powered by the generosity of readers like you, who support our mission to produce engaging, independent and in-depth journalism.

Show Your Support
Learn More
ST_Susan_122619.jpg

SUSAN ROGOZINSKI | Graphic designer | New Jersey

A: Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas, a great Jim Henson special with puppets, made me an otter fan.

Speak Up: Amy Poehler. She’s got a bitter neurosis, but she’s a smartass.

Become a Weekly Insider.

Join Us
Learn More

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.