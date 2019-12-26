Follow-up: Who would you pick to narrate your life?
Asked at Monterey Bay Aquarium
GAUTHAN S. | Student | Chennai, India
A: Diary of a Wimpy Kid. I could relate to it and it was helpful for me growing up.
Celeb Status: Leonardo DiCaprio. His Instagram has become a news source for environmental issues; he’s an inspiration.
DAN DiMARCO | IT support staffer | Yakima, Washington
A: What Makes the Wind Blow, this long, ridiculous explanation for why there’s wind. It all started with an ant falling on a leaf.
Story Time: Christopher Walken. I adore the cadence of his voice, “And – then – he – opened – the – fridge-… ”
SUSAN ROGOZINSKI | Graphic designer | New Jersey
A: Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas, a great Jim Henson special with puppets, made me an otter fan.
Speak Up: Amy Poehler. She’s got a bitter neurosis, but she’s a smartass.
