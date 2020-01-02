ST_010220.jpg

What was your favorite trend/phenomenon of the 2010s?

 Athena Fosler-Brazil

Follow-up: Have you ever made a really successful New Year’s resolution?

Asked at Carmel Plaza

ST_Cole_010220.jpg

COLE SAWYER | Busser/host | Carmel

A: The growth of the internet and social media like Vine, Instagram and Snapchat. You’re so connected to other people.

Falling Short: I’ve never had one last more than a few months.

ST_Rudy_010220.jpg

RUDY QUINTANA | Nonprofit loan processor | Visalia

A: Technology overall – computers, vehicles and society have changed quite a bit.

Keep In Contact: Yes. My goal is to be more involved with family. It’s something I’ve tried to do the last few years.

The Weekly is powered by the generosity of readers like you, who support our mission to produce engaging, independent and in-depth journalism.

Show Your Support
Learn More
ST_Spencer_010220.jpg

SPENCER PEAK | Electrician | Marina

A: Music is becoming more and more uncensored. All these artists are being more obscene, which is kind of cool.

Half a Pour: Not really. I graduated college and told myself I wasn’t going to drink as much, but that’s pretty open-ended.

Become a Weekly Insider.

Join Us
Learn More

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.