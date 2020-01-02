What was your favorite trend/phenomenon of the 2010s?

Follow-up: Have you ever made a really successful New Year’s resolution?
Asked at Carmel Plaza
COLE SAWYER | Busser/host | Carmel
A: The growth of the internet and social media like Vine, Instagram and Snapchat. You’re so connected to other people.
Falling Short: I’ve never had one last more than a few months.
RUDY QUINTANA | Nonprofit loan processor | Visalia
A: Technology overall – computers, vehicles and society have changed quite a bit.
Keep In Contact: Yes. My goal is to be more involved with family. It’s something I’ve tried to do the last few years.
SPENCER PEAK | Electrician | Marina
A: Music is becoming more and more uncensored. All these artists are being more obscene, which is kind of cool.
Half a Pour: Not really. I graduated college and told myself I wasn’t going to drink as much, but that’s pretty open-ended.
