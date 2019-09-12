Follow-up: What grosses you out?
SUSAN STONE | Las Vegas | Chief Technology Officer
A: I would have a kangaroo. I’ve just always enjoyed them.
Sharp and Pointy: Scorpions. They really freak me out.
KEVIN PEREZ | Seaside | Bellman
A: I would like to have an ape as a pet. They seem so docile and like they would be a good friend.
Germ Friends: Sometimes after shaking a bunch of peoples’ hands, I start to feel pretty gross.
GEETHA AKKINENI | Mountain View | Data Analyst
A: A wolf. I’m definitely inspired by the dire wolves in Game of Thrones.
Sticky Reason: Anything slimy really grosses me out.
