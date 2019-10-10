ST_101019.jpg

When was the last time you felt welcome?

 Cypress Hansen

Follow-up: Have you ever felt unwelcome?

Asked at Alvarado Street in Monterey.

ST_Rebecca_101019.jpg

REBECCA PIEKEN | Thesis processor | Seaside

A: In Venice, Italy, a local man helped me across the waterway and wouldn’t let me pay him, so I just gave him a kiss.

Say What?: I was at a fancy restaurant. I’m hard of hearing, so I needed a little extra help. The staff just couldn’t be bothered.

ST_Wendi_101019.jpg

WENDI LAMOURE | Teacher | Hollister

A: I went to a wedding party on a sailboat for a couple I barely knew. They were so kind and treated me like a real friend.

Get Out: A restaurant host lied about their closing time. I could tell he didn’t want us there.

ST_Mike_101019.jpg

MIKE CURLEY | Handyman | Seaside

A: I showed up at my old job and all my old coworkers still cared. They’re still my peeps.

Big Money: When I try to cash a check at a bank I’m not a member of.

Keep Informed

  • - Opinionated insiders news
  • - Foodie news
  • - Events calendar
  • - E-edition and comics
Your email is never shared.

Become a Member Today

YOU ENJOY READING US. LET’S KEEP IT THAT WAY.
PLEASE HELP KEEP YOUR INDEPENDENT MEDIA HERE FOR GOOD.

It takes a huge effort for Monterey County Weekly to stay independent and deliver the quality news, arts & entertainment you’ve come to depend on. We’re inviting our readers to join our new membership program, a new way to support independent, local media.

Learn more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.