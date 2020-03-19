Street Talk 03.19.20

Follow-up: What’s your favorite movie, book, music, etc. to boost your mood?

Askled at Café Lumiere in Monterey

SAM STATEN |Sailor at DLI | Monterey

A: Keep doing what I’m doing. I’d rather keep living my life and support local businesses.

Work It Out: I listen to upbeat music and go to the gym. The gym on base will never close.

JEREMY FRYE | Student | Monterey

A: Play chess, work on my language skills and catch up on homework.

Staying Positive: I like to play music. I’m also not really down in the first place. Life is always going to have challenges but there are a ton of things to stay positive about.

GLORIA ZHANG | Student | Seaside

A: I did stop my gym membership but I’ll work out at home and read some books.

The Classics: For movies, I like love stories, The Notebook. And I like classic novels.

