SEASIDE, CA— Before becoming a playwright and producer who put on stage over 20 plays, musical and biographical dramas in the last two decades, Tom Parks had worked for 25 years as a dialogue coach in Hollywood, helping actors including comedian Bob Hope and Carol Burnett.
Born in L.A. and raised in Berkeley, Parks has been attracted to the stage since he was 7 years old and his grandma took him to see live theater in Chicago. Before coming to Carmel and building a second career—as a local theater writer, actor, director and producer—Parks moved to Hollywood where, for 30 years, his responsibility was that the actors knew and understood their lines.
Perhaps it’s not that strange then that Parks eventually wanted to write his own dialogues, but he is also an actor and a singer who doesn’t shy from the cabaret form. Some of the shows he has brought to the Carl Cherry Center for the Arts in Carmel are: A Life and a Few Songs, an Evening of Music and Musings; CHUMS; Something for the Boys; Marlene—From Berlin to Hollywood to Berlin, 1930-1945; The Wit and Wisdom of Dorothy Parker; and, most recently, Interview – A Mystery from 2023.
In 2015, Parks published a book titled Three Women, Three Voices, Three Plays that gathers some of his “biographical dramas” and is available in River House Books in Carmel and on Amazon.com. It’s a triple portrait of three women writers: Dorothy Parker, Zelda Fitzgerald and Gertrude Stein. During the interview at the Press Club, Parks will talk about his most recent play, his book and how he picks his subjects, which are often historical people.
The calendar of upcoming events in the Monterey County Weekly’s new event series, Mic'd at The Press Club, is included below. Events are all at 12:30pm, the first Thursday of each month.
Mic'd Up at The Press Club:
