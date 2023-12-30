Tien-Hsin Cindy Wu is a world-class violinist who, since 2020, has been living in Corral De Tierra in Monterey County and is now famous also for hosting home concerts in the series she calls “Sunkiss’d Mozart.”
Born in Taipei, Taiwan, Wu went to New York City at age 14 to study at the Juilliard School. In 2008, she earned a BA at the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia. In 2010, she graduated from the Thornton School of Music of University of Southern California and received awards for solo string instrument and chamber music. Upon graduation she joined the faculty of the Thornton School of Music as an adjunct professor of violin and chamber music.
Wu appeared as soloist with the National Symphony Orchestra of Taiwan and Taipei Symphony Orchestra, followed by the Odessa Philharmonic Orchestra and the Russian State Symphony Orchestra. Among many awards she received the gold medal in the 18th Stulberg International String Competition and third prize in the David Oistrakh International Violin Competition.
Wu has been interested not only in playing and teaching, but also organizing chamber music concerts. Between September 2022 and April 2023, she was the artistic director for Chamber Music Monterey Bay. Wu currently serves as director of chamber music at the Hidden Valley Music Seminars, and remains the music director of New Asia Chamber Music Society.
For the Sept. 7 Mic’d Up at The Press Club event, Wu will speak about her biggest life adventures. She is a wonderful, energetic conversationalist who will share her big music vision for Monterey County, including her upcoming “Sunkiss’d Mozart” home concert series (starting Sept. 1). She will bring her instrument with her, a violin made in 2021 by Samuel Zygmuntowicz. Expect her to play a few notes of memorable, beloved and hated pieces to illustrate some of her stories during this event.
You can hear some of Wu’s ideas in a podcast titled “Wu’s World: Intersection,” which she has been producing in partnership with the Weekly, at montereycountyweekly.com/podcasts.
You can read more about Wu and her musical ambitions in a forthcoming cover story to be published Sept. 7 in the Monterey County Weekly.
Mic'd Up at The Press Club:
The Creperie Café @The Press Club
1123 Fremont Blvd., Seaside 93955
831-394-5656 ext. 138, mcweekly.com/pressclub
The event is free and open to the public.