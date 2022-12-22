On Dec. 16, before the winter break began, Carmel Unified School District announced Carmel High School Principal Jonathan Lyons was placed on a leave of absence.
Since it’s a personnel matter, district officials say they cannot share the details about Lyons’ leave of absence, but Superintendent Ted Knight confirms two things it is not: It isn’t related to Lyons’ health nor to an inappropriate relationship with a student.
During Lyons' absence assistant principals Craig Tuana and Debbie Puente will lead the school, with extra district support. “They have both stepped up and been supporting the school and then myself and other district office staff members have been in and out throughout the week,” Knight says.
Lyons has been Carmel High’s principal since July 2019. Prior to leading CHS, he was an assistant principal at La Canada High School in the city of La Cañada Flintridge in Los Angeles County.
On Dec. 21, in a statement shared with parents, Knight said the district would share more information after school resumes in January.
Knight says they do not have a time frame about when Lyons' absence would be resolved.
“We are keeping our focus on our students and just really proud of our staff and students for continuing to work hard and stay focused as we head into break,” he says.
