As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. Incumbent Kevin Raskoff is running for Ward 3 on the board of the Monterey Peninsula Regional Park District, against challenger Don Gruber.
How would you rate the performance of the current general manager, Rafael Payan?
General Manager Payan has been an important and valuable leader of the MPRPD since well before my tenure on the board. I know the editorial board can appreciate that I can’t get into any specifics regarding the confidential evaluations of any staff member, as Dr. Payan is currently in the process of his yearly review. Dr. Payan has many excellent qualities and is a great asset to the district. Still, like all of us, there are areas that can be improved and several issues have come to my attention that show we need concerted improvements in communication between the district and our community partners, the press, and the public. Dr. Payan, the staff, and the board of directors are all working together to make sure this happens.
Did the installation of the cross-country trail at Palo Corona go as you imagined? What went right, what went wrong?
The multi-use East Trail is open to all and is already getting great use by walkers and runners of all ages on a daily basis. However, the details of the planning and construction of the trail have been mired in a complex mix of good intentions, imperfect communication, and unforeseen complications. Many partner agencies are evaluating the current trail and its layout and if any changes are needed, the park district is ready to do whatever is required to make this trail another jewel for the Peninsula.
What are the biggest challenges facing the district right now?
East Trail"
The East Trail is the biggest challenge at the moment and the has been taking a huge amount of district time. When one issue dominates the staff’s attention like this it slows down the progress in other areas. I am hopeful that solutions to any potential problems with the trail will be identified and dealt with quickly so we can all better focus our attention on the many other exciting projects around the district.
Laguna Grande:
I have been working for three years to improve all of Laguna Grande park and help address the safety concerns of many neighbors whose backyards meet the wooded, southern area. I am the MPRPD representative on the Laguna Grande Joint Powers Authority (JPA). The JPA is tasked with improving the park and dealing with the growing problem of unhoused persons unsafely using certain areas of the park. We are currently in the finishing stages of developing the new Trail and Vegetation Maintenance Strategy which will focus on revitalizing many areas of the park and creating additional trails through the troubled wooded area.
I think the challenge here is the time it's taking to work with so many different agencies, making sure that improvements happen at a pace that satisfies the community groups that have been waiting over a decade for solutions. I’m constantly getting feedback from the community and I’m doing everything I can in my role on the JPA and on the MPRPD Board to increase communication, effectiveness, and transparency of the process.
FORTAG:
The Fort Ord Regional Trail and Greenway (FORTAG) network of recreational trails will connect the coastal Rec Trail through Laguna Grande and eventually into Fort Ord. The first segment is going through Del Rey Oaks and will connect to a small corner of the Frog Pond to allow for full ADA access and safe new entrances to the park that everyone can use. The new entrances will include a safe overpass allowing people to cross under busy Canyon Del Rey and a viewing platform for wheelchair users and other mobility-constrained visitors who will now be able to enjoy this local jewel.
Although things are moving forward, the challenges for FORTAG are not over as the final Supplemental Agreements between TAMC and the cities and other agencies, including MPRPD, still need to be voted on at the beginning of next year.
I will continue to support the FORTAG project and work to make sure FORTAG’s interactions with the Frog Pond and other district properties in the future are done in an intelligent and sustainable manner that balances access as well as habitat protection.
Equity within District:
While there are many amazing smaller parks in the northern part of the district, we need to expand our services and options in this area. Most of the large MPRPD properties, such as Palo Corona and Garland Park, are found in the southern area of the Peninsula in Carmel Valley and down into Big Sur. The more northern areas of the district, from Marina down to Pacific Grove, don't have nearly as many opportunities. MPRPD needs to continue its work to increase the properties and possibilities for all the areas of the district to make the local options more equitably distributed in all our wards.
How would your role on the board help address these challenges?
In short, by applying pressure, guidance, cheerleading, and community outreach.
The district staff and leadership is well aware of all of these various issues, but staff time and resources are a very finite resource in such a small district. One of the biggest roles a board member can play is to help direct the staff on the prioritization of the multitude of potential projects that are all competing with each other for attention. Through our continued advocacy and scrutiny we can help to bring projects to the forefront and make sure all the residents of our respective wards and the district as a whole are being served in the best way possible.
What is one accomplishment at MPRPD you hope to achieve, if reelected?
Laguna Grande Park. As mentioned above, I’ve been the MPRPD representative on the Laguna Grande JPA since its revival three years ago. This JPA started meeting again only because of community efforts to come up with innovative ideas on how to deal with the long-standing problems resulting from unhoused people unsafely utilizing the southern wooded areas of the park. The solution that has been developed is the Trail and Vegetation Maintenance Strategy which will focus on creating additional trails through the troubled wooded area but also revitalizing many areas of the park with a wholistic new strategy to improve one of the best- used local parks in the northern wards of the district.
While it doesn’t get as much attention as the larger parks to the south, Laguna Grande is one of the most loved recreational areas in Seaside and Monterey and gets a large number of visitors. I want to see this new Trail and Vegetation Maintenance Strategy approved, funded, and completed to see Laguna Grande Park move into the future.
Curious if you believe San Jose Creek trail should be opened at Palo Corona, and if yes, by when?
The short answer is absolutely yes, but the longer answer is it is not just about what MPRPD wants that matters. We have a dizzying collection of local, state, and tribal agencies that are all stakeholders in the areas in which the trail traverses.
Getting all the groups together and agreeing to the important specifics of allowing public access has not been simple. Things were moving well back in 2020 but Covid and a new round of agreements since have slowed down the process. I think all parties are interested in finding a solution, but what the end agreement is going to be, whether open access, guided tours, or some other solution, we don’t yet know. All at MPRPD are eager for the trail to open to the public and we continue to work to move the complex process forward with our valued partners.
Curious if you believe access to the Palo Corona Peak should be opened to mountain bikes? If yes, by when? (And where—going past Animas Pond or from which entry point?)
Many in our community want to explore and interact with our trails on bikes. Bikes can open up recreation opportunities that would otherwise be closed for many with limited mobility and the longer distance traveled can allow them to experience the properties in new ways. I think the experience with Fort Ord has shown the region that with careful planning we can have multi-use trails with walkers, hikers, and bikers at certain locations.
Every trail or location might not make sense, but some certainly do. There are parts of Palo Corona that could be ideal candidates for this as the access roads and trails are wide and the potential for long-distance rides exists.
Long trails which reach into the backcountry of Palo Corona also mean complex planning, trail construction and maintenance, and ranger oversight to make sure that no sensitive habitats are overused. I am in support of moving forward with exploring the option of bikes on certain trails in certain parks as a way to better serve all the residents and to increase the opportunities for all.
I can’t give a specific timeline at this point because I don’t know enough about what the full process from planning to implementation might entail. As the San Jose Creek trail has shown us, simple-sounding ideas often have a lot of hidden complexities. Nevertheless, I’d like to see staff start to make progress on framing the idea by the end of the year.
Ditto for hikers? If yes, by when?
Hikers on the Palo Corona Peak trails should be a somewhat simpler process than the bikes because it already aligns with the existing use of the trails up to Animas Pond and surrounding areas. What I don’t want to see is planning that focuses only on hikers exclusively and then once finished we have to go back and start thinking about bikes. That would be a waste of duplicated effort and time and I’d like staff to explore both options simultaneously to not only shorten the time frame but better integrate the idea of multiple users with different transportation modalities into a cohesive planning and implementation process.
Do you support the dog park at Palo Corona?
Yes. We have outlined a good area with easy access to parking and have a great design awaiting funding sources and additional approvals that will allow for separate areas for both large and small dogs, as well as bathroom facilities. The local community has been very supportive of the project and when completed it will be a wonderful addition for all to enjoy the area with their canine friends.
How might your role on the board impact FORTAG?
I have been a vocal and strong supporter of FORTAG since its inception. The first stage of the project, which is fully funded and almost fully designed, will be a major opportunity for our whole region. The first stage going through Del Rey Oaks was not supported by all and a ballot measure that would have kille FORTAG before it even got going was narrowly defeated by the residents of Del Rey Oaks.
Although this was great news, the challenges for FORTAG are not over as the final Supplemental Agreements between TAMC and the cities and other agencies, such as MPRPD, still need to be voted on at the beginning of next year.
The project could still be blocked by the Del Rey Oaks City Council or by the MPRPD board. I will continue to support the FORTAG project and work to make sure FORTAG’s interactions with the Frog Pond and other properties are done in an intelligent and sustainable manner that balances access as well as conservation.
What’s more important for the district, access or habitat?
For me, the importance is the proper balance between the two. Most of the park district lands are not open to the public. Many of our parks restrict people to our trails and specific public areas. Vast areas are off-limits to humans and are the realm of wildlife only. These preserved and conserved areas are vital to the district's mission. Some habitats are too sensitive and critical to allow for human use.
However, the district’s mission also is specifically about providing thoughtful and careful access for the residents to explore, enjoy, and use the parks. The two goals are not mutually exclusive.
All of the residents of the district pay around $25 a year to the park district through their property taxes. They don’t get to choose, it is automatic, and it funds most of the park district’s projects and administration.I think we owe it to all of the residents to make sure their money is not only well managed but that it provides meaningful opportunities for access, education, and recreation to the properties that they pay for.
