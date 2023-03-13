In the wake of flooding caused by a breach of the Pajaro River levee around midnight between March 10 and 11, the Pajaro/Sunny Mesa water systems were put on a "do not drink" order on March 11, just before 1pm.
That means even boiling the water, filtering it or otherwise treating it will not necessarily make it safe. That's not because the water is known to be unsafe—it hasn't been tested yet—it's just that it might be.
Judy Varela with Pajaro/Sunny Mesa says that three wells have been impacted by the flooding, and it's not known if any of the floodwaters have seeped down the well shafts and into the groundwater supply, and it's also not yet known what contaminants, if any, are in those floodwaters.
Varela says there are about 500 affected customers in Pajaro, and about 250 in Sunny Mesa.
Customers can pick up bottled water at the Pajaro Valley Golf Course at 967 Salinas Road, Royal Oaks, though Varela says they're trying to limit the amount given to any one person so that there's enough for everyone. The district is working with the county bring in a water tank so residents can fill up jugs, Varela adds.
She says there is no estimated time where the systems' water will be deemed safe to drink—it's contingent on when the floodwaters recede and officials can run tests on the groundwater to ensure that it is.
(0) comments
