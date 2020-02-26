At the beginning of 2020, Monterey Peninsula Unified School District had at least two, or potentially three, seats to fill on its board. Trustee Jon Hill retired and moved out of state on Dec. 10, 2019. Trustee Wendy Root Askew, who has thrown her hat into the a crowded ring to replace her soon-to-be- former boss Jane Parker—has chosen not to run for reelection when she terms out this Novermber. Meanwhile trustee Deborah Gramespacher has yet to announce if she would be seeking reelection.
While the latter two will be left for voters to decide in November, it was up to current trustees to decide who will finish Hill's remaining eight month tenure. After a month's long process trustees have finalized the appointment of Veronica Miramontes to finish out the term.
Miramontes, a mother of three, has been in the area since deciding to attend college at CSU Monterey Bay back in 2009. She graduated in 2012, and now works as an events coordinator for Restorative Justice Partners. The nonprofit, which helps victims and offenders reconcile and reach mutual understandings, is a frequently featured program inside and outside public schools, including those at MPUSD.
"I think this experience [of working for Restorative Justice Partners] gives me a unique skill. I think I'm able to see both sides of an argument. I'm calm headed and I know what I need to focus on," says Miramontes.
She was selected from a total of ten candidates and made it to the second round of voting along with public policy consultant Kevin Dayton. Miramontes received four votes and Dayton received two. The trustees expedited the voting process and instead of going into a third round, resolved to vote her in unanimously.
Miramontes has yet to decide whether she will run for another (full) term in November.
Miramontes is the first Latina in recent memory to serve on the board, which is notable in terms of demographic representation. MPUSD has a majority Latino student population.
"I really want to see what [the board] is able to do," she says. "I'm listening to the community, to students and to teachers, and especially the Latino Community."
