As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. Elliott Hazen is the only candidate running to represent Area 3 on the Pacific Grove Unified School District Board of Trustees, so will be appointed in lieu of an election.
What do you think are the biggest challenges facing PGUSD in the next four years, and why are you the best candidate to address them?
PGUSD is facing issues of declining enrollment and widening equity gaps while at the same time needing to address increased social and emotional issues from Covid and distance learning. We also have had soaring rent and housing prices that have made it difficult for our teachers to live in the community highlighting the need for affordable housing in P.G. When parents are leaving the district, it is important to try to understand potential issues and what we as a district can do to better. I have a history volunteering with the district, serving on school site councils, and serving on Pacific Grove board of Recreation because I am invested in improving our city and importantly our children’s educational opportunities. I have worked with the school board as a parent volunteer to increase language opportunities at our local schools which has convinced me that I can already help make a difference. I also have children in PGUSD so my family is familiar with the local schools and as amazing as the district has been for my children, I feel we can always do better.
Please visit my website to find out more about me as a person and a candidate: https://hazen4pg.com.
What qualifications do you bring to this position?
I have been a member of both elementary and middle school site councils, worked on a district subcommittee to increase language education opportunities including Spanish in elementary and middle schools, currently serve as a member of the Pacific Grove Recreation Board, and I have served on district-wide parent advisory and bond oversight committees. I also have been a regular volunteer at school sites whether it is presentations on whale research in our classrooms, serving popcorn at PTA events, or photography for school events. I have a PhD in marine science and plan to bring my expertise with STEM and life-long love of learning to the school board.
How often do you currently attend PGUSD board meetings, and how would you rate the current board’s performance?
I have been attending PGUSD school board meetings regularly for the past 3 and a half years. I think the current school board has faced some extremely difficult issues the past few years, especially with Covid and remote learning widening the equity gap. Also, we saw the symptoms of institutional racism rear their head over the past few years that re-iterate the need to address racism explicitly in our school district and student’s education.
How would you rate Superintendent Ralph Porras’ performance, grade A-F?
Having viewed the board from outside, I view Dr. Porras an engaged, knowledgeable, and committed Superintendent. I am eager to learn more about his vision for the district, particularly strengthening our already great school district. I hope with insights on his vision and his plan I could provide a better answer to this question.
What is your vision to help students make up for learning loss after pandemic closures?
This has been one of my greatest concerns. We have heard from PGUSD school sites that students are testing at or above past levels which implies that learning has not been severely impacted. Nonetheless we need to make sure that we still support the kids that have fallen behind.
Also, the number of kids showing increased anxiety and depression has grown, suggesting that the problems go well beyond the gradebooks. I want to ensure that there are district employees who are regularly checking in with students and helping them catch up on work, to provide tutoring resources potentially from higher grades or private resources, and most importantly to ensure our counseling services at the district are grown to meet the needs of our children.
We also should learn from past-impacts from Covid to be prepared for future potential learning disruptions and strengthen the social-emotional skills of our children in the face of adversity..
Pacific Grove has been in the spotlight among students, parents and community members for a series of racist incidents. Do you believe the board’s response has been adequate? What would you have done differently? If elected, what will you do to make sure students feel safe in school settings?
Again, as a member of the public I am only aware of the public facing-addressing of these issues. But I think there was too much focus on the specific mistakes themselves and not enough attention to the potential hurt that they caused to the broader community, particularly the minorities in P.G. There was a lot of hurt expressed on that board meeting and I would like to have addressed that more explicitly.
As far as I’m currently aware, discussions of racism are not a large part of our curriculum — perhaps with some exceptions when teaching social sciences or literature, or highlighting holidays or famous figures that directly address race issues. For example, our California mission project assignments focus on only one-side of this historical issue and our children’s education could include a more balanced approach. There is no question in my mind that there is more to be done at the curriculum level and through our counseling services to ensure that students feel educated but also safe and secure in our district.
Do you believe the PGUSD board and individual board members should do anything differently when it comes to relationships with parents and other community members? Is there a good amount of outreach and communication? If not, what would you change?
The main source of input to district issues are through the various site councils and board meetings. I want to ensure virtual participation in all site councils and board meetings to ensure that parents are able to attend remotely. When I first joined the board meetings, it took me a number of meetings to familiarize myself with the process. It simply is not very accessible to many members of the district. Because of that, I would love to encourage more opportunities for parents to engage with the district, whether it’s via communication applications like ParentSquare, to improve social media channels to reach out to the community, or via town halls led by district leadership.
I also have regularly and continue to encourage parents, staff, and P.G. residents alike to reach out to me so we can find time to go for a walk or grab a coffee and discuss the ways they would like to see our district improve. Community voice and participation is one of the most important things that contributes to the strength of our district.
What do you think the future of school resource officer presence in PGUSD schools should be?
I am eager to learn more about the role, engagement, and successes and potential failures regarding the SRO at our schools. Based on my limited understanding, I am not convinced that we need SROs but I recognize that I need to learn more. I am concerned that we have a single member of the police department familiar with our multiple school sites rather than the department as a whole, particularly since that one SRO is responsible for multiple sites. I also feel it is important to revisit the budget that pays for the SRO because I feel that any costs should be supported by the city but not taking away from student learning or counseling.
What will you do to support public engagement in school district governance and ensure all voices are heard at PGUSD?
This is a critically important issue to me. We tend to hear from the people who are the loudest, with the strongest opinion, and have the most time to contribute. I want to learn from other districts locally but also around the country as to how they have been able to improve communication from the district at large, particularly from those families facing the greatest challenges in our district.
Who is your proudest endorsement?
My proudest endorsement is from my wife and children because I recognize the toll that my service will have on my family and feel supported because they believe in me. I also am proud to be endorsed by Anthony Rocha, a councilmember in Salinas, because he has done so much in his career in service and provides an example of how we could and should train our children to be future leaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.