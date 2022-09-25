As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. Frank Rivera is seeking re-election to the Area 1 seat on the Pacific Grove Unified School District Board of Trustees, running against Laura Ottmar.
What do you think are the biggest challenges facing PGUSD in the next four years, and why are you the best candidate to address them?
Academic recovery is needed after the pandemic. Student performance has slipped nationally, and we are not an exception. I am constantly thinking about this topic because it also applies to my career as a professor at Monterey Peninsula College (MPC). I recently finished a book, Grading for Equity by Joe Feldman. I studied this book with the intention of learning how to address cultural equity in my classroom. I was excited to learn that our many teachers and administrators in our district have decided to do a book study with it.
Additionally, we are focusing on improving our communication between our district, our families, and our community. To do this, we need to build trust. In the past year I have seen an enormous amount of misinformation and even, dare I say, disinformation. My campaign website (frank4pgusd.com) opens with “Unifying our Community Around Our Children.” We need to remember that our children are the ones who are ultimately affected by adults when we are unwilling to work together.
I feel I am the best candidate for this position because I always do what is best for out children. You can see me out walking among the community, talking with people. “…he is the one showing up to the local games and events, always a smile on his face,” is what one of my endorsers, Heather Lazare said. We need to remember to talk to each other. More importantly, we need to remember to listen.
What qualifications do you bring to this position?
Experience. My entire life has been in education. I am a professor at MPC. MPC sends me to the Academic Senate for California Community Colleges (ASCCC) Plenary sessions twice a year to discuss policies that effect education. Breakout sessions at this conference often include opportunities to explore ways to forward diversity, equity, and social justice in the academic setting. I have had two years’ experience on a local charter school board and just over a year on the PGUSD school board. Additionally, I attend professional development workshops every August and January focusing on education. As you can see, my chosen career provides me with consistent learning opportunities that are applicable to my work on the school board.
How often do you currently attend PGUSD board meetings, and how would you rate the current board’s performance?
I am the incumbent, so I currently attend every board meeting. What is important is the performance of the incoming board. There is about to be two, possibly three new trustees. This is a significant changeover. When the change is made in December, everyone needs to recognize that our campaigning is over. The board does not have to be uniform. In fact, I believe it will be better if we are not. However, we must be unified, for the sake of our children.
How would you rate Superintendent Ralph Porras’ performance, grade A-F?
Dr. Porras’ board-facing performance is an A. Simply put, he follows the direction we provide. And he does so while offering advice and input using his technical expertise. His district-facing performance would be a B. I have heard some employees say they are frustrated. Some of these frustrations are valid, like communication (see above comment). There is certainly room for improvement. However, I must say that I truly believe that Dr. Porras is committed to doing what is best for our district. After working closely with Dr. Porras over the past year, I have come to recognize that he has a growth mindset, viewing criticism as an opportunity for growth.
What is your vision to help students make up for learning loss after pandemic closures?
Support, support, support. We have Teachers on Special Assignment (TOSAs) whose purpose is to address this issue. We have brought in a new counselor for the high school to help with our student’s social emotional needs. Social-emotional strain can be linked to decreased academic performance. Our high school students must put in several hours of community service to graduate. We could pair high school students serving as tutors with a small group of lower-grade level students who meet regularly. The best way to learn is to teach. This would result in students helping students achieve academic excellence.
Pacific Grove has been in the spotlight among students, parents and community members for a series of racist incidents. Do you believe the board’s response has been adequate? What would you have done differently? If elected, what will you do to make sure students feel safe in school settings?
Last year our students came back to school after a year of isolation and a summer of reckoning for our nation. When we came back there was a rise of racist incidents in Monterey County. In PGUSD, disciplinary action was taken before any incident reached the board for it to act upon. However, the board, understandably disturbed of these incidences, decided to expedite its plan to focus on diversity. Recently the Monterey Herald reported that in response to these incidences, “Pacific Grove Unified School District committed to place diversity, equity and inclusion at the forefront of its goals in an effort to move past the incidents and create a safer environment for students, staff and families.” To this end we have implemented a cultural proficiency program that has resulted in our schools reflecting on every aspect of our institutions. Indeed, our middle school reported that it found that something as seemingly benign as Spirit Day can result in marginalizing a subset of students. It is because of the work done in this program that the book study I mentioned above happened. I believe that the board (and the district as a whole) is still responding as we look for new ways to celebrate (not tolerate) diversity.
I believe these efforts are already working towards making sure students feel safe in school settings. Our discipline matrix is intentionally broad to provide flexibility that allows administrators to address each individual incident in a way that they feel is appropriate. I would like to see an arm of the matrix added that specifically addresses racial slurs and/or incidences. Our students are still learning that words have power.
Do you believe the PGUSD board and individual board members should do anything differently when it comes to relationships with parents and other community members? Is there a good amount of outreach and communication? If not, what would you change?
I truly believe that the most effective board is a unified board. We each communicate with the community in different ways according to our different personalities. In the end, we are one board. When the board makes a decision, we all need to stand by it.
The district needs to communicate better to the community. All board members should work to this end, for the health of the district. One way I would like to improve our communication is a more robust website with a news feed for each site and the district as a whole. This should be easy to use and find information. We need to work together to inhibit rumors and misinformation.
Our meetings need to be more user friendly. Our families’ time is precious. Our community members should not have to wait until the end of a four-hour meeting to provide comment or listen to an important discussion. The “business” items need to be taken care of as quickly as possible with all questions or minor adjustments taken care of before the meeting starts. Our community deserves as much. The majority of every meeting should be discussions on student performance, health, and well-being.
What do you think the future of school resource officer presence in PGUSD schools should be?
I am in favor of the school resource officer (SRO) program. Our own SRO makes himself an ever presence on our campuses. Our children should learn to feel comfortable around our police officers and know that they are there to protect us. Our SRO has given a presentation to the board reflecting on the many positive relationships he has built with our students. This program is especially important after last summer’s headlines involving multiple cases involving abuses of police power against our minority communities. This program provides our police and our students a connection with the community. Our SRO provides mentorship. This program is integral part of the DARE program. With active shooters being in the news lately having an SRO may help alleviate anxiety that some parents may have.
What will you do to support public engagement in school district governance and ensure all voices are heard at PGUSD?
I will work to structure our meetings, so they are designed for meaningful discussion and public engagement. I will work to have as much of the business part of the meeting on consent. These meeting should get to the heart of important matters fast so that we can spend our time on what matters most, our students.
I will work to build a team that works together for the sake of our students. We should not work to forward our own agenda or popularity. We should work together for the health of the district. I will work on effective communication from and to the district in a seamless way that avoids misinformation.
Who is your proudest endorsement?
I am proud and honored to have them all. Many teachers have endorsed me because they know I can empathize with them, and they trust I will work to support them. Many of them are parents and know that every decision I make is with their students in mind. I am proud of the mayor, the trustees and the retired police chief who have seen a leader in me. Last but not least, the student who felt seen and supported by me.
