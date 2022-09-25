As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. Laura Ottmar is challenging incumbent Frank Rivera for the Area 1 seat on the Pacific Grove Unified School District Board of Trustees.
What do you think are the biggest challenges facing PGUSD in the next four years, and why are you the best candidate to address them?
Our district over the next 4 years, and beyond, has significant work to do on social/emotional and academic recovery after returning from distance learning. We’re facing big challenges with issues of inclusion and equity across all of our school campuses. Moving through these challenges will be an ongoing effort and it’s going to take a lot of reflection, honest discussion and hard work along with community input and feedback. An effective board member has to be steadfast enough to speak up respectfully and clearly on behalf the community, even if there is board disagreement. I am willing to have the difficult and courageous conversations and make the challenging decisions necessary to help our district reach a better place. I will bring actionable ideas to the table, listen for the sake of learning and engage in respectful, honest discussion that represents the needs of our students, staff and our community. I hope to bring some of the culture shift that we need to reach a healthier state on our board and in our district.
What qualifications do you bring to this position?
I am a mother with two kids enrolled in PGUSD schools and I am an active participant in our school community. As a member of site council, when survey results showed that safety and bullying issues were on the rise at the elementary schools, I facilitated bringing educational assemblies to both elementary schools for bullying awareness/character building as well allergy education. I believe that research, education and action are the largest parts of the advocacy process. As a board trustee I will continue to advocate for the academic and personal growth and safety of ALL students in our district and bring forward fresh, thoughtful and actionable ideas to help grow our district to fit our changing times.
How often do you currently attend PGUSD board meetings, and how would you rate the current board’s performance?
I began attending board meetings virtually, both live and recorded, regularly when my kids started kindergarten in the district.
I would rate our current board with a C- grade. Some board members perform better than others and this rating is an average across all 5 members.
How would you rate Superintendent Ralph Porras’ performance, grade A-F?
C (I don’t have the insight that comes with attending closed session meetings, this rating could change based on that information).
What is your vision to help students make up for learning loss after pandemic closures?
Psychological and physical safety for students is paramount. Our students have experienced a tremendous loss, not only educationally but socially and emotionally because of pandemic closures. Learning is not only academic, it's social/emotional, it's environmental. Kids can’t advance academically if they don’t feel safe and supported in their environment. We have the opportunity to create a district that prioritizes safety at all levels along with academics. The commitment to this has to be district wide. When students feel safe, included and supported, then they can become engaged for academic success. I believe that is where the recovery of learning loss has to begin.
Pacific Grove has been in the spotlight among students, parents and community members for a series of racist incidents. Do you believe the board’s response has been adequate? What would you have done differently? If elected, what will you do to make sure students feel safe in school settings?
Our board could have done so much better in the response to the racial incidents that occurred in our district. My response as a trustee would have come from a place of reflection, empathy and respect for our community—the response from the majority of our board lacked ALL of these things. I am grateful to Trustee Carolyn Swanson, who responded by asking that the district engage in equity work from the top down, to initiate the process of healing in our district. The work of justice, equity, inclusion and diversity is something that we have to learn, teach and live everyday until it just becomes who we are as a district.
There really isn’t a “finish line” when talking about equity and inclusion. If elected, I will help ensure that justice, equity, diversity and inclusion work continues throughout PGUSD. Every student that walks down our district’s hallways has the right to be supported, included and feel safe.
Do you believe the PGUSD board and individual board members should do anything differently when it comes to relationships with parents and other community members? Is there a good amount of outreach and communication? If not, what would you change?
A school board needs to feel approachable to the community in order to receive honest input — we need improvement in this area. Respectful responses to public emails and comments are essential to keeping the community engaged and willing to actively participate. Our PGUSD community should be encouraged and reminded regularly that public participation and comment are vital to the success of our district and our students—this is what keeps us in tune with the needs and concerns of those that we have been elected to serve.
What do you think the future of school resource officer presence in PGUSD schools should be?
I would like to hear from PGUSD students and families about this. I’m open to hearing and exploring additional ideas and options that help all students feel safe on campus.
What will you do to support public engagement in school district governance and ensure all voices are heard at PGUSD?
I would like to see board members utilizing social media to help update the public on important happenings within the district. I think this is a great way to help to engage our PGUSD community members and possibly increase board meeting attendance. It also provides a space for our community to comment or give input on some of the more important issues within the district that can be brought back to the board - not all parents/guardians are able come to meetings to make their voices heard.
Who is your proudest endorsement?
I am most proud of my endorsement by Gail Root. Gail created a community of support and bonding for parents in Pacific Grove through the development of Parents' Place. She is a stellar example of what leading with love and caring for community looks like. Thank you, Gail.
