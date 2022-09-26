As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. Cary Swensen is running for District 3 on Salinas City Council, against incumbent Steve McShane.
What are the biggest issues facing Salinas in the next four years, and why are you the best candidate to address them?
The biggest issues facing Salinas in the next four years are investing in affordable housing. We need to streamline the permitting process and ensure unnecessary obstacles are not preventing the development of much needed housing for our community. I am the best candidate because I have new ideas and I am willing to study cities who are successfully fixing the affordable housing crisis. I am willing to work with the other city council members and the mayor to make Salinas an affordable place to live for everyone.
How often do you currently attend City Council meetings? Do you think the current council is effective?
I do not attend often because it is at 4pm, which makes it tough to go when I own a business that tutors students after school. I attended more when it was on Zoom. I have cleared my schedule, so I have Tuesdays free. City council is effective for some residents but not all. We need to make all residents feel welcome and heard.
The Downtown Vibrancy Plan has been years in the making and it is no longer just on paper, but you can see the changes in the streetscape and the neighborhood. Do you think the city did a good job on implementing this plan? What could have been done better?
I moved to Salinas in 2009 and downtown was sad. The Downtown Vibrancy Plan has made positive changes to downtown. It is nice to see residents enjoying the shops, restaurants and bars that make up downtown. I think it could have been designed to allow more outdoor dining. If we go through another pandemic, the restaurants and shops can quickly adjust. I would like to see less cars on main street and more outside activities. We can create more parking on adjacent streets.
With the Alisal Vibrancy Plan also in the works, are there any lessons learned you would apply? What do you hope and believe is a realistic timeline to see that plan begin to really take effect now that SVSWA has closed the Sun Street Transfer Station?
We need Alisal to be as vibrant as our downtown. We need make sure residents of Alisal have a voice in the development. We want Alisal to be a destination for all of Salinas residents. It doesn’t have to be like downtown Salinas but unique to Alisal residents. Again, I would like it to be walking and biking friendly.
Salinas, like all local cities, is facing an ambitious housing creation target. The city still has a RHNA obligation to zone for 6,674 new housing units by 2031. What are you going to do to help the city achieve that RHNA number, and to advance affordable housing units specifically?
I will have to do my research to find out the best way to meet the target and ensure that enough affordable housing is developed. We need to look into state and federal funds to ensure we meet the target. We need to be innovative and work together to do the best for our residents.
In terms of economic development, do you believe Salinas should pursue any particular direction? Is there more opportunity in ag tech? Would you like to see an Amazon warehouse, for example?
As a small businesswoman, I am committed to making sure Salinas is a city that openly embraces an entrepreneurial spirt and ensures small businesses can succeed. I will advocate for more educational resources, small business grants, and small business support programs. I think that there is more opportunity for tech, and we need to make sure that our young residents are ready to lead the way.
What should Salinas do about homelessness? What are your plans to address this issue?
Homelessness is a complicated issue and needs more than one solution. People are homeless for different reasons; therefore, different solutions are needed. First, we get help for those with mental illness and provide housing with professional help.
Second, we should partner with organizations such as the Veterans Administration to help veterans in a way that will work.
Third, should take care of housing families who are homeless. We have too many kids without homes. We need to look at different types of housing: triplexes, duplexes, apartment complexes, tiny homes, and single families housing.
Do you think the police department is adequately funded, under-funded or is its budget bloated? What kind of changes would you like to make, if any, to city-police department relations?
The police department is adequately funded. I would like to see support for the police such as crisis councilors and social workers to help with issues that do necessarily need the police. It would be nice to see the residents get a chance to meet the police so we can get to know who they are.
Do you believe Salinas used its $54 million in ARPA funds effectively? What would you have changed, if anything, about the allocation and process for determining how to allocate those funds?
I don’t enough about where the money was spent to comment.
What should the city’s role be in pursuing regional water solutions?
The city should have a seat at the table to make sure that we all get what we need.
Do you think the city is doing enough to offer recreational opportunities and green space? Are there additional steps the city should take to increase or improve parkland?
No, I do not think the city is doing enough to offer recreational opportunities for our youth or seniors. We need more green spaces and opportunities to move outdoors. We should make sure that our existing parks, such as Central Park are useable and safe. We should make it easier to walk and bike throughout the city.
Please rate the performance of the city manager, the city attorney and the police chief.
City Manager – 6 out of 10
City Attorney – 6 out of 10
Police Chief – 7 out of 10
Who else are you supporting for City Council? For mayor?
For city council, I support Andrew Sandoval [running for District 5] and Tony Barrera [uncontested incumbent in District 2]. No comment for the Salinas mayor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.