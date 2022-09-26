As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. Incumbent Steve McShane is running for District 3 on Salinas City Council, against challenger Cary Swensen.
What are the biggest issues facing Salinas in the next four years, and why are you the best candidate to address them?
The three biggest challenges facing Salinas are affordable housing, infrastructure (from our streets and sidewalks to seawater intrusion) and homelessness.
My 25 years of public service uniquely qualify me for leading our city through these challenges.
How often do you currently attend City Council meetings? Do you think the current council is effective?
I am at just about every meeting. I know we can do better. There has been a major shift of priorities among my colleagues that has impacted how effectively we work. What I can say is given our differences, I have worked hard to move us forward on issues we agree on—in particular, parks and public spaces, affordable housing, and homelessness.
The Downtown Vibrancy Plan has been years in the making and it is no longer just on paper, but you can see the changes in the streetscape and the neighborhood. Do you think the city did a good job on implementing this plan? What could have been done better?
The city did a good job receiving input from stakeholders and planning for the future when it comes to the Downtown Vibrancy Plan. I have been a strong supporter of the process and supported the investment. We are really transforming downtown into an area that allows life without a car. I truly envision something that will be even more functional as the downtown grows and greater residential development comes online.
With the Alisal Vibrancy Plan also in the works, are there any lessons learned you would apply? What do you hope and believe is a realistic timeline to see that plan begin to really take effect now that SVSWA has closed the Sun Street Transfer Station?
One of the biggest lessons we have learned is to budget extra time for community input. We have also learned it is key to engage the whole community in the process, not just political stakeholders. With the transfer station gone, I think we can see meaningful redevelopment in the next five to seven years.
Salinas, like all local cities, is facing an ambitious housing creation target. The city still has a RHNA obligation to zone for 6,674 new housing units by 2031. What are you going to do to help the city achieve that RHNA number, and to advance affordable housing units specifically?
During my time on City Council we’ve added 1,000 units, more than 400 of which are affordable. I have personally been involved in two RHNA cycles as a member of the AMBAG Board. Salinas has made more progress than any jurisdiction in the county. As long as we can clear the future growth area, we're going to be making a really meaningful impact in achieving more units. Best of all, the future growth area will embrace modern planning that includes walkable communities, shared green space and transit-oriented housing. The future growth area is also earmarked for more than 1,000 affordable units!
In terms of economic development, do you believe Salinas should pursue any particular direction? Is there more opportunity in ag tech? Would you like to see an Amazon warehouse, for example?
I support expanding and diversifying economic opportunities in the city. The third prong of affordability is employment opportunity – but it needs to be opportunity that benefits the city.
I’d like to see more programs for small businesses to scale. This includes a large commercial kitchen, farmers markets and food trucks.
I have always believed in ag tech as well. I founded the Salinas Valley Ag Tech Summit nearly 10 years ago and it continues to this day. We have grown more than 100 ag tech businesses in the last 10 years and one was recently acquired by John Deere for $500 million!
What should Salinas do about homelessness? What are your plans to address this issue?
Salinas can and must end involuntary homelessness. I’m proud of our efforts so far. We have opened drop-in centers, hygiene centers, street-based outreach and more. I was an early supporter of Downtown Streets Team. The SHARE Center has been one of our best successes offering wraparound services including help with employment and transitional housing. More can be done, including training homeless outreach teams and dispatching a police officer who can build relationships with service providers and the homeless community.
Do you think the police department is adequately funded, under-funded or is its budget bloated? What kind of changes would you like to make, if any, to city-police department relations?
I believe the police department is under-funded, especially when it comes to personnel. The rapid increase in break-ins and robberies has shaken residents across the city. Police officers no longer respond to car accidents unless a personal injury is involved and cannot dedicate resources to recovering stolen items. Public safety is essential for families to reside and businesses to thrive in Salinas. Our first responders should have the resources they need to be staffed appropriately for the needs of our growing city.
Do you believe Salinas used its $54 million in ARPA funds effectively? What would you have changed, if anything, about the allocation and process for determining how to allocate those funds?
I voted for our ARPA funding designation. It was a great example of a democratic process in action that will result in infrastructure, parks and investment in housing.
What should the city’s role be in pursuing regional water solutions?
As the impacts of the Carmel River cease and desist order start to affect Peninsula businesses and residents, policy makers will continue to look to the Salinas Valley. As Monterey One Water negotiates water agreements for the city’s wastewater, the City of Salinas needs to negotiate for more representation for Salinas and a heavier weighted vote for the city.
The city can also partner with Pure Water Monterey to request an exemption to Ag Order 4.0 to ensure water from the Blanco Drain can continue to flow to the water recycling plan. With seawater intrusion threatening the city’s drinking water and drought affecting agricultural production and wash water, it is vital to maintain a balance of needs to ensure water sustainability.
I have always supported a regional approach to utilizing recycled industrial wastewater for the benefit of Peninsula residents. I will continue to advocate for regional collaboration to do more. I'm currently leading an effort to invest in improved wastewater treatment in my district that will result in an additional 1,000,000 gallons of potentially recycled water per day. Salinas has a great deal to offer a regional water solution and I look forward to being a part of the solution.
Do you think the city is doing enough to offer recreational opportunities and green space? Are there additional steps the city should take to increase or improve parkland?
We have 50 parks across our city. As the father of a 3-year-old and a 4-year-old, I frequent them several times a week. I've visited almost all of them. I can say we do a great job given the limited resources we have. I will continue to advocate for upgrades and additional parks workers. I'm especially proud of the four park worker positions we funded in this year's budget cycle.
I am very excited about Carr Lake. I was an early supporter and stand ready to allocate city money to bridge any funding gap in the proposed park and wildlife habitat project.
Please rate the performance of the city manager, the city attorney and the police chief.
I rate the city manager, city attorney and police chief very highly. I find each to be professional and effective. They have an impossible job that includes implementing state legislation, never having enough money and balancing the needs and wants of each City Councilmember.
Who else are you supporting for City Council? For mayor?
I support Kimbley Craig for mayor and Christie Cromeenes [for District 5] and Tony Barrera for City Council [uncontested incumbent in District 2].
