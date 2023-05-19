The city of Gonzales announced today, May 19, that it was Trevin Barber's last day as city manager.
Barber started in the role on January 17, and four months later has left his post, per a statement, to focus his on his family and his career in finance and economic development.
"We support Mr. Barber’s desire to pursue more time with his family; we all understand the importance of family," Mayor Jose Rios said in the statement.
During the four months Barber led Gonzales, the city passed an agricultural conservation ordinance and was part of a project to develop a fresh vegetable processing facility.
“Without the guidance and support of the mayor, council members, and other elected officials, with whom I have had the pleasure of collaborating, as well as the dedication and hard work of our amazing city staff, none of these achievements would have been possible,” said Mr. Barber. “Being a part of this great diverse city has been an honor for me, and I wish them all the best.”
Barber was selected unanimously from a pool of 35 candidates to fill Rene Mendez's vacancy, who left last summer.
