As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. In Greenfield, two current City Council members are running for mayor: Bob White and Yanely Martinez.
For City Council, which is having its first district-based elections, there are two candidates for District 1, also both current councilmembers: Drew Tipton and Angela Untalon. For District 3, Rachel Ortiz is running unopposed.
Martinez and Untalon did not respond to the Weekly's questions. White's responses are below.
What are the biggest issues facing Greenfield in the next two years, and why are you the best candidate to address them?
One of the largest issues facing Greenfield will be providing services for an increasing population. My business and financial background will help us to utilize the resources we have. Revenues are almost always lacking and we will need to make some wise decisions going forward.
Another issue we will need to address is to make sure we update infrastructure, water, wastewater and power, which are all important for future development. My real estate and business background will hopefully allow me to contribute to solutions as we move into the future.
What are your qualifications?
I have a strong business background, having operated my insurance and real estate business in downtown Greenfield for several decades. As mayor, I can continue to bring my business experience to the table as the council outlines priorities for the city and provides feedback to staff. It is important to me that we spend our taxpayers’ money wisely to add the most benefit the community.
I have always made volunteering in my community a priority, having served on local school boards for 20 years, including as president several times. I have now been on city council for 4 years, and this experience will be invaluable if I am elected mayor.
What is your favorite thing about Greenfield?
Greenfield is a diverse, family-oriented community with a rich agricultural history. People know each other and are able enjoy the wonderful small-town atmosphere.
People who don’t know Greenfield underestimate what a beautiful area we live in, with the gorgeous mountains and the surrounding fields of vegetables and vineyards.
This is an unusual race that has colleagues challenging each other. Please describe your current working relationship and whether it is good. Overall, is the current city council effective?
The current council has collaborated well with each other over the past four years. While not always having unanimous votes on all items, the council has worked together to get the business of the city done. We all deeply care about the community and have Greenfield’s best interest at heart.
You are currently on council. Why seek the position of mayor? What do you hope to be able to achieve from that leadership role that is different than on council?
I see myself as a positive person with a can-do attitude. I try to unite people and find common ground. As I mentioned previously, I also listen well and respect differing points of view. I will bring these traits to the council if I am selected as mayor.
Greenfield, like all cities, is facing an ambitious housing creation target. The city still has a RHNA obligation to zone for 724 new housing units by 2031. What are you going to do to help the city achieve that RHNA number, and to advance affordable housing units specifically?
Greenfield is leading the way on this issue. Greenfield is the only city in the county to exceed the current RHNA goal for the current period (2015-2023). I am very proud that we currently have several hundred units under construction with Walnut Place and the Magnolia senior housing project.
Reaching the 724 new housing units by 2031 should not pose a problem for Greenfield. We have several projects that have been approved, including Mira Monte (150 market units) and EAH (222 affordable units). Several other projects are in various stages of development. We should be able to meet and exceed our RHNA numbers for the next period (2024-2031).
What do you think the options for infill in Greenfield? Do you support the potential to annex and expand outward?
I am a supporter of growth. Greenfield should be able to exceed our RHNA housing numbers with infill, as we have various projects in the pipeline within our current boundaries.
If needed, we have land in our northeast quadrant and southeast quadrant that is within Greenfield’s sphere of influence.
Did you support Greenfield’s appeal of its RHNA number?
I did support the appeal, which highlighted how Greenfield is the only city in the county to reach its assigned numbers. The importance of the appeal was to show that Greenfield has been busy doing our part to provide housing. While we have excelled in this area, I believe we need to keep working to address the housing crisis, as housing needs are a continuing problem in our community and throughout the state.
What is your vision for economic development in Greenfield? What opportunities would you advocate for if elected?
We need to continue to push for the further development of the Walnut Avenue Specific Plan. We also must focus on resident-serving, revenue-generating commercial development, specifically businesses that focus on providing crucial items for our residents. I also support working on revitalizing the downtown business district to pull shoppers back to the area.
What should city council do to make sure Greenfield is a safe community?
We need to continue to support strong public safety departments. The safety of our residents is our number one priority. At the same time, we also need to support and encourage public services to help our community members succeed and thrive. Programs such as Sun Street, the Food Bank, and Meals On Wheels enable people in distress to get the help they need.
Who are you supporting for city council/mayor?
In the mayor race, of course, I am hoping my own campaign will be successful. I am not endorsing either candidate for council. I have served with both of the individuals who are running for the seat. I think both bring strong assets to the council and would continue to serve the community well.
Who is your proudest endorsement?
While I am grateful for all the support I have received, my proudest endorsement comes from the encouragement and positive feedback I have received from the many people in the community that I have worked with during my many years serving Greenfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.